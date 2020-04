At least 96 doctors of the Regional Combined Hospital received humanitarian aid in the form of food packages in Karakol city. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region reports.

At least 18 doctors of the Tyup District Hospital also received humanitarian aid. «They all were handed letters of gratitude on behalf of the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region,» the office noted.