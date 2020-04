Medical specialists from China have arrived in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Government Office reported.

The Chinese doctors will provide assistance and share their experiences with domestic specialists in the fight against coronavirus. In addition, they will share best practices and techniques in treating patients.

Related news Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells about doctors from Poland and China

The agreement on sending medical experts from China to our country was reached on April 14, 2020 during a telephone conversation between the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the President of China Xi Jinping.

At least 568 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kyrgyzstan, 140 of them are health workers. Seven people have died.