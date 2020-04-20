Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells about doctors from Poland and China

Doctors from Poland will help with treatment of patients infected with coronavirus. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, doctors from Poland will begin work at the Republican Infectious Disease Hospital.

«They will communicate directly with the staff and assist in the process of treatment of patients. Doctors from China will get acquainted with the laboratory, assess the process of training of doctors and advise on the treatment of patients,» the official said.

At least 568 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kyrgyzstan, 140 of them are health workers. Seven people have died.