UNICEF donates Emergencies Ministry protective suits, rubber boots

Representative Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) with the support of the Representative Office of the UK Department for International Development in Kyrgyzstan provided the Ministry of Emergency Situations with 680 protective suits and 2,000 pairs of rubber boots for a total of 2,620 million soms. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The assistance was transferred to the regional departments of the Ministry of Emergencies for the employees involved in the work of medical observation units and sanitary quarantine posts.