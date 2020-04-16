Mufti urges Muslims of Kyrgyzstan to strictly adhere to quarantine rules

Mufti Maksat azhi Toktomushev called on the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan to adhere to quarantine requirements. His address says.

Maksat azhi Toktomushev notes that due to extension of the state of emergency, changes and conditions are introduced during the fasting month of Ramadan.

«I urge everyone to be patient in such difficult time. Orozo will begin in a few days. This year iftars should take place at home, I ask you all to adhere to the rules of quarantine. Taravi prayer should also to be read at home with family. We will overcome all the difficulties, if we strictly observe order,» he said.

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan has not yet announced Orozo start date. But according to the calendar, the fasting is to begin on April 24-25.