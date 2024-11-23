Abdulaziz Zakirov meets with muftis of Russia

Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Abdulaziz kary Zakirov met with muftis of three regions of the Russian Federation. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

During the visit, negotiations were held with the mufti of the Asian part of Russia Nafiulla hazrat Ashirov, the mufti of Omsk Oblast Bota hazrat Bakuli and the mufti of the Republic of Mordovia Rail hazrat Asainov.

«The parties discussed strengthening spiritual and cultural ties between Muslims of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, developing a dialogue on Islamic values ​​and culture, as well as ensuring peace and stability in society,» SDMK reported.