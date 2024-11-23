15:38
USD 86.50
EUR 90.34
RUB 0.85
English

Abdulaziz Zakirov meets with muftis of Russia

Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Abdulaziz kary Zakirov met with muftis of three regions of the Russian Federation. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

During the visit, negotiations were held with the mufti of the Asian part of Russia Nafiulla hazrat Ashirov, the mufti of Omsk Oblast Bota hazrat Bakuli and the mufti of the Republic of Mordovia Rail hazrat Asainov.

«The parties discussed strengthening spiritual and cultural ties between Muslims of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, developing a dialogue on Islamic values ​​and culture, as well as ensuring peace and stability in society,» SDMK reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/312056/
views: 155
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov meets with religious leaders
Hajj 2025: SDMK announces competition to design clothing for pilgrims
OTS Muftis call for protecting religious knowledge from false assumptions
Muftis of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree to intensify cooperation
President of Egypt awards ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan
Call center opened at Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan
SDMK head concerned about destructive movements, calls for scientific struggle
Protests against foreigners: SDMK calls for patience and wisdom
SDMK warns blogger for statements on social media
SDMK announces place of festive Ait prayer
Popular
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured
Banks, exchange offices have to accept old-design dollars - National Bank Banks, exchange offices have to accept old-design dollars - National Bank
Private school building in Bishkek worth 1.6 billion soms returned to state Private school building in Bishkek worth 1.6 billion soms returned to state
23 November, Saturday
15:13
Number of state enterprises decreased by 40.77 percent since 2021 Number of state enterprises decreased by 40.77 percen...
15:06
Fire breaks out at plant in Kant town
14:58
Akylbek Japarov: Digital government is no longer a dream, but reality
14:36
Akylbek Japarov signs first regulatory legal act in electronic format
14:21
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 medals at International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament