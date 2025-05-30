Mufti of Kyrgyzstan calls violence against women a great injustice

Violence, indifference, humiliation towards women that are happening today are a great injustice that contradicts the laws of nature and Sharia. Mufti of Kyrgyzstan, Abdulaziz Zakirov, stated.

He noted that Islam has always honored, respected and protected women.

«The Prophet Muhammad said: «The best of you are those who treat their wives best,» thereby measuring the faith of men by their attitude towards women. Women’s rights are sacred. Indifference to them is a weakness of faith. Here we recall the words of Winston Churchill: «A society that elevates women is a great society. A nation that tramples on women tramples on its destiny.» This is the truth,» the head of SDMK said.

He emphasized that a woman feels her beauty, her essence, herself — strongly through men.

«If we forget about our duty to protect, then we will not become men, but simply brute force. The greatness of a man is known by his attitude towards a woman. A man who is merciful to a woman is close to his Lord. A woman, like a mother, opens the gates of paradise. As a wife, she is the reason for your entry into paradise. As a daughter, she is a tender mirror of your heart. Respecting them is worship. Oppressing them is meanness,» Abdulaziz Zakirov noted.

He said that today is the day to review the attitude towards women. Every husband must love his wife, every son must serve his mother, every older brother must protect his sister.

«In conclusion, I would like to say that a woman is a living example of mercy, patience, pure love. Showing respect to her is a mirror of faith. Causing her harm is the darkness of the heart. Let us build our attitude towards women in accordance with the light of the Quran and the Sunnah of our prophet. Let’s surround the family with mercy, society with morality, women with respect and we will achieve the pleasure of our Lord,» the mufti summed up.

It should be noted that the murder of a 38-year-old resident of Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region was recently reported. According to the relatives of the deceased, on May 26, the woman and her husband attended an event at the school, where graduates celebrated their 20th graduation anniversary. This made the husband jealous. He beat his wife and then shot her. The 40-year-old husband of the deceased was detained on suspicion of the crime. He was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.