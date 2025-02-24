Samagan azhy Myrzaibraimov appointed First Deputy Mufti of Kyrgyzstan

Samagan azhy Myrzaibraimov has been appointed First Deputy Mufti of Kyrgyzstan. The order was signed by Mufti Abdulaziz Zakirov.

Muhammad azhy Anorkulov, who held the position of First Deputy Mufti, has moved to another job.

Samagan azhy Myrzaibraimov has been a member of the Ulema Council since 2019.

He has a higher education: in 1999 he graduated from the Faculty of Theology at the Osh State University; in 2006 he received a master’s degree in international relations, Turkey; in 2008 he received a PhD degree in Islamic law at Ankara University, Turkey.

Samagan azhy Myrzaibraimov taught at the Osh State University and the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University.

From 2019 to 2022, he was the Chairman of Yiman Foundation. Since 2024, he has been an associate professor at the Kyrgyz State University named after Ishenaly Arabayev.