Chinese businessmen buy flour, sugar, oil for low-income families in Kyrgyzstan

Association of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan provided humanitarian assistance to socially vulnerable groups. Press service of the Government reported.

The Association has purchased 550 bags of flour of 50 kilograms each, 5.5 tons of sugar and 5,500 liters of vegetable oil.

«The food products have been handed over to the assistance headquarters for further distribution. This humanitarian aid will be distributed among low-income families in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad,» the Cabinet of Ministers told.