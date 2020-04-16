11:02
USD 79.69
EUR 87.12
RUB 1.08
English

Chinese businessmen buy flour, sugar, oil for low-income families in Kyrgyzstan

Association of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan provided humanitarian assistance to socially vulnerable groups. Press service of the Government reported.

The Association has purchased 550 bags of flour of 50 kilograms each, 5.5 tons of sugar and 5,500 liters of vegetable oil.

«The food products have been handed over to the assistance headquarters for further distribution. This humanitarian aid will be distributed among low-income families in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad,» the Cabinet of Ministers told.
link: https://24.kg/english/150270/
views: 81
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan allocates 9 million soms to assist citizens in need
Two batches of humanitarian aid sent to doctors in Naryn region
Kyrgyz doctors provided with protective equipment thanks to humanitarian aid
Humanitarian aid from billionaire Jack Ma delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Doctors in southern Kyrgyzstan receive humanitarian aid from China
Over 50,000 families to get humanitarian aid in Bishkek
Bishkek announces collection of humanitarian aid for the needy
KR not render humanitarian assistance to compatriots in emergency situations
Kazakhstan allocates 200.2 million tenge as humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan to allocate humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30 Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30
Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan
Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek
16 April, Thursday
10:46
Website for tracking money on account to combat COVID-19 created in Kyrgyzstan Website for tracking money on account to combat COVID-1...
10:34
17 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
10:27
Chinese businessmen buy flour, sugar, oil for low-income families in Kyrgyzstan
10:00
Kyrgyz filmmakers release DVD collection to 75th anniversary of Great Victory
09:46
Kyrgyzstan allocates 9 million soms to assist citizens in need
15 April, Wednesday
18:17
Nurlan Akmatov appointed EDB Director for the Kyrgyz Republic
18:07
Five patients on waiting list for hemodialysis die in Kyrgyzstan
17:28
Sale of alcohol banned in Osh city