11:02
USD 79.69
EUR 87.12
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan allocates 9 million soms to assist citizens in need

At least 9 million soms have been allocated to provide needy families with humanitarian assistance. The decision was made following the results of the next meeting of the commission on distribution of voluntary donations. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 4 million soms have been transferred to the deposit account of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development in Osh city, 1 million — in Naryn, 1 million — in Jalal-Abad, 2 million — in Suzak district and 1 million — in Nookat district.

The Osh, Naryn, Jalal-Abad and local state administrations were instructed to ensure targeted distribution of humanitarian assistance among the needy in accordance with the provided lists and to send their data to the Ministry of Social Development.

In addition, Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Government in the regions, heads of local state administrations, mayors should organize storage facilities for purchased goods, distribute food packages daily, and publish information on official websites and on social media.

It is necessary to enter the list of families and citizens with difficult living conditions into the electronic system 1227.tunduk.kg to fill out a request for food assistance.
link: https://24.kg/english/150259/
views: 98
Print
Related
Chinese businessmen buy flour, sugar, oil for low-income families in Kyrgyzstan
Two batches of humanitarian aid sent to doctors in Naryn region
Kyrgyz doctors provided with protective equipment thanks to humanitarian aid
Humanitarian aid from billionaire Jack Ma delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Doctors in southern Kyrgyzstan receive humanitarian aid from China
Over 50,000 families to get humanitarian aid in Bishkek
Bishkek announces collection of humanitarian aid for the needy
KR not render humanitarian assistance to compatriots in emergency situations
Kazakhstan allocates 200.2 million tenge as humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan to allocate humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30 Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30
Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan
Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek
16 April, Thursday
10:46
Website for tracking money on account to combat COVID-19 created in Kyrgyzstan Website for tracking money on account to combat COVID-1...
10:34
17 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
10:27
Chinese businessmen buy flour, sugar, oil for low-income families in Kyrgyzstan
10:00
Kyrgyz filmmakers release DVD collection to 75th anniversary of Great Victory
09:46
Kyrgyzstan allocates 9 million soms to assist citizens in need
15 April, Wednesday
18:17
Nurlan Akmatov appointed EDB Director for the Kyrgyz Republic
18:07
Five patients on waiting list for hemodialysis die in Kyrgyzstan
17:28
Sale of alcohol banned in Osh city