Kyrgyzstan allocates 9 million soms to assist citizens in need

At least 9 million soms have been allocated to provide needy families with humanitarian assistance. The decision was made following the results of the next meeting of the commission on distribution of voluntary donations. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 4 million soms have been transferred to the deposit account of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development in Osh city, 1 million — in Naryn, 1 million — in Jalal-Abad, 2 million — in Suzak district and 1 million — in Nookat district.

The Osh, Naryn, Jalal-Abad and local state administrations were instructed to ensure targeted distribution of humanitarian assistance among the needy in accordance with the provided lists and to send their data to the Ministry of Social Development.

In addition, Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Government in the regions, heads of local state administrations, mayors should organize storage facilities for purchased goods, distribute food packages daily, and publish information on official websites and on social media.

It is necessary to enter the list of families and citizens with difficult living conditions into the electronic system 1227.tunduk.kg to fill out a request for food assistance.