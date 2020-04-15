Two batches of humanitarian aid sent to doctors in Naryn region

Two batches of humanitarian aid were sent to medical institutions in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the doctors received new protective suits and the necessary equipment for work with coronavirus patients.

«An outbreak of coronavirus has been registered in Naryn region. It revealed a lot of contacts with coronavirus patients. Doctors conduct treatment, we are constantly in touch with them. Two batches of humanitarian aid were sent to the region, in particular to At-Bashi and Dzhumgal districts, as well as to Naryn city. In addition, we sent four doctors to the region. We are forming an additional group of doctors for sending there,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

At least 449 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency has been introduced on the territory of Naryn city and At-Bashi district.