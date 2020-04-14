20:56
Additional patrol units deployed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Additional units have been deployed on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Meetings of border representative of the Kyrgyz Republic for Leilek area with border representative of the Republic of Tajikistan for Ganchinsk area have taken place.

The parties discussed additional measures to prevent spread of COVID-19. The border agencies of the two countries strengthened the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border by deploying additional border patrol units in some areas where there is a high risk of contact between the local population of the border areas that can lead to spread of coronavirus infection.

The border representatives of the parties also discussed the procedure for protecting the joint border in connection with temporary closure of checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border.

The situation around the perimeter of the border is stable.
