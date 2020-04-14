10:16
USD 78.25
EUR 85.58
RUB 1.06
English

Natural gas rates increase by 2.3 soms in April in Kyrgyzstan

Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC has changed the natural gas rates upwards. People and businesses will pay more for gas in April. Official website of the company says.

Cost of a cubic meter of gas increased by 2.3 soms — from 15.3 to 17.6 soms for population. The gas rates for industrial enterprises, commercial structures and budget-funded organizations increased by 2.6 soms — from 18.7 to 21.3 soms per cubic meter from February to April.

Gazprom Kyrgyzstan informed that the rates increase is explained by growth of the official exchange rate of the American currency, which as of April 1 reached 82 soms for a dollar.

«The State Agency for Regulation of the Fuel and Energy Complex obliges Gazprom Kyrgyzstan to recalculate monthly natural gas rates according to the official exchange rate of the som to the U.S. dollar set by the National Bank on the 1st day of every month,» the company says.
link: https://24.kg/english/150028/
views: 100
Print
Related
Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas for five days
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for five days
Some districts of Bishkek and Tokmak to have no gas
Some districts of Osh city to have no gas today
Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
Northern part of Bishkek left without gas for several days
Some districts of Osh city have no gas today
Some districts of Chui region to have no gas for three days
Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas for five days
Popular
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15
Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek
38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
14 April, Tuesday
10:13
Kyrgyzstanis demand to protect doctors and sign petition Kyrgyzstanis demand to protect doctors and sign petitio...
09:41
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: 17 people discharged from Nookat hospital
09:34
Natural gas rates increase by 2.3 soms in April in Kyrgyzstan
09:23
96 laboratory specialists trained in diagnosis of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
09:16
EAEU presidents to hold video conference on coronavirus
13 April, Monday
19:13
Citizens of Kazakhstan try to cross state border across Chu river
19:05
Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan receives humanitarian aid
18:59
Kyrgyzstan invites foreign doctors to fight against coronavirus
18:54
Expert predicts protracted economic crisis in Kyrgyzstan
18:28
Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30