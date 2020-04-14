Natural gas rates increase by 2.3 soms in April in Kyrgyzstan

Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC has changed the natural gas rates upwards. People and businesses will pay more for gas in April. Official website of the company says.

Cost of a cubic meter of gas increased by 2.3 soms — from 15.3 to 17.6 soms for population. The gas rates for industrial enterprises, commercial structures and budget-funded organizations increased by 2.6 soms — from 18.7 to 21.3 soms per cubic meter from February to April.

Gazprom Kyrgyzstan informed that the rates increase is explained by growth of the official exchange rate of the American currency, which as of April 1 reached 82 soms for a dollar.

«The State Agency for Regulation of the Fuel and Energy Complex obliges Gazprom Kyrgyzstan to recalculate monthly natural gas rates according to the official exchange rate of the som to the U.S. dollar set by the National Bank on the 1st day of every month,» the company says.