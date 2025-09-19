Part of Bishkek to have no gas for six more days

Due to work on an above-ground medium-pressure gas pipeline, gas supply to parts of the capital will be temporarily suspended from September 19 to September 24. The Bishkekgaz press service reported.

The gas outage area:

Fuchik Street, Big Chui Canal, Ala-Archa River, Moskovskaya, Kuliev, and Bokonbaev Streets, Deng Xiaoping Avenue, Dzhamgerchinov Street, the railway, Sadygaliev, Alykulov, Lumumba, and Profsoyuznaya streets.

The relocation of the gas pipeline section is carried out at the initiative of the City Hall and is related to the widening of the street.

City authorities ask residents to use alternative energy sources during the outage and apologize for the temporary inconvenience.

Bishkekgaz reported earlier that gas supplies to this section would be suspended from September 16 to September 19.