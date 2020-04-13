17:30
Kyrgyz doctors provided with protective equipment thanks to humanitarian aid

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan daily forms the need for medical products, depending on the number of people working in the foci of COVID-19. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, there are three levels of safety and the calculations are made according to the actual numbers of people involved in work at infectious diseases hospitals, at primary health care facilities, mobile teams, as well as at virological laboratories.

«If necessary, we regroup distribution of protective equipment. At the moment, thanks to humanitarian aid, medical workers are provided with the necessary personal protective equipment, masks, glasses, gloves,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

There are 419 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 79 of them are doctors.
