Free educational portal for schoolchildren and students launched in Kyrgyzstan

Codify Academy educational platform with free resources has been launched in Kyrgyzstan. Website of the State Committee of Information Technologies and Communications of the republic reported.

The information portal with resources has been launched in support of schoolchildren, students, as well as parents and teachers in connection with the announced quarantine. The platform is a collection of both world and domestic educational resources in Kyrgyz, Russian and English.

The portal includes:

  • Programs for students of Kyrgyz and Russian schools, universities;
  • Electronic library;
  • Works from the museum named after Gapar Aitiev;
  • Musical and historical video lessons.

The information portal integrates with Digiskills — a single platform for digital skills, which is designed to combine all existing developments in the public and private sectors, as well as donor projects in the field of «Digital skills and competencies.»
