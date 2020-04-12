14:05
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan explains why quarantine can not be lifted

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan held a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center the day before. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev noted that efforts to minimize contacts between people are the most effective method of countering the spread of coronavirus.

«Until we get the results of the tests and identify the last contact, end of quarantine is out of question,» the head of the Cabinet said.

According to him, assessing the current situation with the pandemic, it is premature to talk about any relaxation of the rules.

«We need to work tirelessly until we identify the last person who was in contact with the infected people. We must be 100 percent sure. There are all the necessary medicines and equipment as of today, but stocks should be regularly replenished. Current health system needs should be analyzed daily. The government will do everything to provide doctors with everything necessary and create all conditions for an effective fight against coronavirus,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.
