Humanitarian aid from billionaire Jack Ma delivered to Kyrgyzstan

Jack Ma Foundation have provided humanitarian assistance to Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reports.

According to it, a charter cargo flight from the People’s Republic of China landed today at Manas Airport with humanitarian aid — protective suits, face masks and non-contact thermometers.

«Assistance totaling 1,800 million yuans (more than $ 255,000) was provided by Alibaba and Jack Ma Foundations,» the center said.

In addition, delivery of rapid tests and ventilators is expected in the near future.

Jack Ma is a well-known Chinese entrepreneur, founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alibaba Group.