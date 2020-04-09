17:33
Foreign Ministry not plan to evacuate Kyrgyzstanis from abroad

Evacuation of Kyrgyzstanis from foreign countries is not planned. The First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nurlan Niyazaliev announced at a briefing.

According to him, earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended not to go abroad due to the threat of spread of coronavirus, but some citizens still left the country.

«We understand that there are those who work or study abroad for a long time; there are those who are undergoing treatment. Many states have temporary bans, and therefore it is not possible to organize both scheduled and charter flights. Evacuation of our citizens seems complicated and not planned. A list of citizens who have expressed a desire to return to the country has been compiled. It was sent to the Republican Emergency Response Center. There is a direct connection with these people,» Nurlan Niyazaliev said.
