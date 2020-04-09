Foreign Ministry tells about infected with coronavirus Kyrgyzstanis abroad

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan infected with coronavirus abroad undergo the necessary treatment. The First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nurlan Niyazaliev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 23 Kyrgyzstanis living abroad have coronavirus.

«Citizens who are abroad are advised to stay there and strictly abide by the requirements of local authorities. There are three Kyrgyzstanis infected with COVID-19 in the United Arab Emirates, one of whom has recovered, in Pakistan — seven, in India — one, in Spain — one student, he is in home quarantine. Coronavirus was detected in four students of a religious institution in Malaysia. One of them has recovered, the rest are prepared for discharge. Three freight carriers with coronavirus in Kazakhstan have been transferred to Bishkek,» Nurlan Niyazaliev said.

He added that flight with 16 citizens on board arrived on April 6 from Moscow. Four of them tested positive for coronavirus.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry has received information that eight Kyrgyzstanis have suspected coronavirus in the United States.