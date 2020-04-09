U.S. citizens can fly out of Bishkek on April 12

Special flight will depart from Bishkek to the United States on April 12. The Embassy of USA in Kyrgyzstan reports.

The Department of State has organized a special charter flight for U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents of the United States. Exact departure time and route may be changed. Proposed route: Bishkek — Dushanbe — Kabul — Dubai — Bujumbura — Bangui — Washington Dulles International Airport.

«All passengers will have to reimburse the U.S. government for the cost of the flight, and before boarding, sign a bill of approximately $ 1,725 for adults and $ 1,362 — for children. Payment in cash or by credit card is not accepted. You will be responsible for any arrangements or expenses (accommodation, subsequent destination point or local transportation) outside of your original destination point in the United States,» the statement says.

Those who wish to leave the country by this flight are asked to send flight information and the bill.