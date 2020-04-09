Detained for murder of assistant prosecutor extradited from Bishkek to Moscow

Accused of murder of an assistant prosecutor in Moscow Dmitry Nekrasov was extradited to Russia. TASS reports with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies.

Maxim Lunegov is in a pretrial detention center.

«Lunegov was extradited from Bishkek to Moscow and handed over to the officers of the Federal Penitentiary Service. He is in pretrial detention center now,» sources said.

«In the fall of 2019, the accused was detained in the capital of Kyrgyzstan by officers of the local State Committee for National Security,» the media outlet reports.