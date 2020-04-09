09:56
USD 84.87
EUR 91.60
RUB 1.11
English

Detained for murder of assistant prosecutor extradited from Bishkek to Moscow

Accused of murder of an assistant prosecutor in Moscow Dmitry Nekrasov was extradited to Russia. TASS reports with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies.

Related news
Suspect in murder of assistant prosecutor in Moscow arrested in Bishkek
Maxim Lunegov is in a pretrial detention center.

«Lunegov was extradited from Bishkek to Moscow and handed over to the officers of the Federal Penitentiary Service. He is in pretrial detention center now,» sources said.

«In the fall of 2019, the accused was detained in the capital of Kyrgyzstan by officers of the local State Committee for National Security,» the media outlet reports.
link: https://24.kg/english/149589/
views: 81
Print
Related
Woman sentenced to 9 years in prison for beating husband to death in Osh
Murder in Bishkek: Man who attacked his wife and son is ex-judge
Man kills wife, stabs child with knife in Bishkek
Eight-grader stabbed to death in Osh, two schoolchildren sentenced
Suspects in murder of disabled person detained in Bishkek
Murder of teenager in Kemin: Accused sentenced to 15 years in prison
Policeman killed in Nooken district of Kyrgyzstan
Head of Selvodzashchita agency killed in south of Kyrgyzstan
73-year-old man sentenced to 11 years in jail for murder of stepson
Suspect in murder of assistant prosecutor in Moscow arrested in Bishkek
Popular
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan
42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
9 April, Thursday
09:46
Ex-customs officer suspected of beating son of Moldomusa Kongantiev arrested Ex-customs officer suspected of beating son of Moldomus...
09:12
Detained for murder of assistant prosecutor extradited from Bishkek to Moscow
08:49
Wounded snow leopard Zhaabars almost recovered
08:39
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan hands over 1,000 protective suits to Bishkek doctors
8 April, Wednesday
18:37
EBRD to continue supporting projects in Kyrgyzstan despite global crisis
18:23
Criminal case opened against COVID-19 patient for breaking quarantine in Naryn
18:05
Family of doctor died from coronavirus to get 1 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
17:50
Kubatbek Boronov tells about negotiations with financial institutions
17:41
4,769 people returned to Kyrgyzstan by charter flights since March 20