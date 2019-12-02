09:32
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Suspect in murder of assistant prosecutor in Moscow arrested in Bishkek

A citizen of Russia, who is wanted for murder of an assistant prosecutor of Butyrsky District Prosecutor’s Office of Moscow in August 2019, was detained. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The detainee was handed over to the Criminal Police Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic to resolve the issue of his extradition in accordance with interstate agreements.

«Employees of the Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS detained the 22-year-old Russian on November 29,» the SCNS said.

According to Russian media, Maxim Lugenev, together with his accomplice Andrei Glukhikh, registered in Hornet application, where they got acquainted with the assistant prosecutor Dmitry Nekrasov. On May 8, the suspects came to the apartment of the deceased under the pretext of «intimate relationship with him.» The employee of the supervisory authority was tied his hands and put a tie in his mouth, blocking his breath.
link:
views: 62
Print
Related
Defendant faces life sentence for murder of prosecutor Anarbai Mamazhakypov
Man rapes girl, drowns her in Big Chui Canal in Bishkek
Murder of taxi driver found in car’s trunk solved
Suspect in murder of taxi driver found in car’s trunk arrested
Interior Minister tells details of murder of businessman Khufur Abdurakheman
Taxi driver murder. $ 10,000 stolen from killed man
Police find body of man in car’s trunk on parking lot at Manas Airport
PM instructs to identify all responsible for murder of Madina café owner
Suspects of murder of Madina cafe owner placed in pretrial detention center
Two police officers suspected of murder of Madina café owner
Popular
Bishkek takes 14th place in air pollution ranking Bishkek takes 14th place in air pollution ranking
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold
Atambayev’s case. Former president suspected of another crime Atambayev’s case. Former president suspected of another crime
Highest air pollution level in Bishkek registered in Osh market area Highest air pollution level in Bishkek registered in Osh market area
2 December, Monday
09:21
Presentation of Manas epic in Uzbek language takes place in Osh Presentation of Manas epic in Uzbek language takes plac...
09:13
Karkyra-Avtodorozhny checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border temporarily closed
09:07
Bishkek to host 1st European Union - Central Asia Economic Forum
09:01
Suspect in murder of assistant prosecutor in Moscow arrested in Bishkek
1 December, Sunday
13:00
Kyrgyz for three months. How an American Risa Matsumaro plays kok-boru
30 November, Saturday
13:26
Bishkek takes 14th place in air pollution ranking
13:08
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold
11:55
Atambayev’s case. Former president suspected of another crime
11:39
Highest air pollution level in Bishkek registered in Osh market area
10:42
Northern part of Bishkek left without gas for several days