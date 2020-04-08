18:42
National Oncology Center of Kyrgyzstan limits work with patients from regions

The National Center of Oncology and Hematology of Kyrgyzstan has limited work with patients from regions who come without a referral and examination. Adviser to the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan for Public Relations Elena Bayalinova told with reference to the director of the center Ernis Tilekov.

«The National Center works as usual. All patients undergo necessary radiation and chemotherapy according to the approved dates and treatment regimens. Work with planned patients is currently minimized,» Ernis Tilekov was quoted as saying.

He stressed that the center has limited work with arrived patients, as there is a risk of infecting hospitalized cancer patients.

«Oncological service specialists in the regions can also successfully cope with this task. Local heads need to work out all these issues in order patients not to rush about seeking help across the country,» he said.

Ernis Tilekov added that the center conducts online consultations, exchanges case histories and discusses severe cases with regional colleagues via mobile communications.

«For all questions relating to our center, please, contact the Deputy Chief Physician for Clinical Work Baktygul Sultangazieva by phone 0773123032,» he said.
