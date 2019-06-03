09:34
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Equipment granted to Children's Department of National Oncology Center

An ultrasound machine and a blood separator were handed over to the Children’s Department of the National Oncology Center. Director of Pomogat Legko Foundation Dinara Alyaeva told.

According to her, the foundation arranged a festive event for the little patients of the department and handed over equipment for a total of 2.6 million soms.

«This equipment is recommended by O. Aleinikova — international consultant in pediatric oncology,» Dinara Alyaeva said.

She added that the blood separator TEC, manufactured by Fresenius Kabi, is intended for cytapheresis, collection of plasma, thromboconcentrate, stem cells for bone marrow transplantation and therapeutic plasma exchange.

«According to the expert, blood from several donors may be too allergenic for children. Thromboconcentrates from one donor are the most effective and safe for children with cancer,» the head of the foundation said.
link:
views: 62
Print
Related
Expensive drugs, equipment handed over to National Oncology Center
New building of Children's Oncology Department reduced by 2 floors
National Oncology Center of Kyrgyzstan to introduce electronic medical records
Government promises to finish construction of new unit of Oncology Center
New radiotherapy device launched in Kyrgyzstan
New equipment planned to be installed in Oncology Center in September
President to lay a capsule of new complex of children's and adult oncohematology
Popular
Deputy of Kyrgyz Parliament Aida Kasymalieva meets with Barack Obama Deputy of Kyrgyz Parliament Aida Kasymalieva meets with Barack Obama
Kyrgyzstani accused of rape of minor in St. Petersburg Kyrgyzstani accused of rape of minor in St. Petersburg
Fire drills take place on Osh market in Bishkek Fire drills take place on Osh market in Bishkek
Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized to National Center of Cardiology and Therapy Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized to National Center of Cardiology and Therapy