Equipment granted to Children's Department of National Oncology Center

An ultrasound machine and a blood separator were handed over to the Children’s Department of the National Oncology Center. Director of Pomogat Legko Foundation Dinara Alyaeva told.

According to her, the foundation arranged a festive event for the little patients of the department and handed over equipment for a total of 2.6 million soms.

«This equipment is recommended by O. Aleinikova — international consultant in pediatric oncology,» Dinara Alyaeva said.

She added that the blood separator TEC, manufactured by Fresenius Kabi, is intended for cytapheresis, collection of plasma, thromboconcentrate, stem cells for bone marrow transplantation and therapeutic plasma exchange.

«According to the expert, blood from several donors may be too allergenic for children. Thromboconcentrates from one donor are the most effective and safe for children with cancer,» the head of the foundation said.