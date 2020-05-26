Two more COVID-19 cases detected at Children's Department of Oncology Center

Coronavirus was confirmed in another patient and a nurse at the Children’s Department of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology of Kyrgyzstan. Director of the center Ernis Tilekov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the diagnosis was confirmed in a child in the observation unit. «There were no clinical manifestations, but we still did a CT scan, there were suspicions of coronavirus infection. Repeated PCR test was taken. We received the result last night. The patient was transferred to the department where other patients with coronavirus are treated. We currently have nine patients with COVID-19,» Ernis Tilekov told.

The director of the center added that the nurse was transferred to hospital No. 6 three days ago with suspected community-acquired pneumonia after a CT scan. «Her first test was negative; repeated test turned out to be positive. The nurse has been transferred to the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital,» he said.

Ernis Tilekov said that all patients and staff who are currently in the observation unit would be retested on May 28.

In total, coronavirus was confirmed in nine children, three parents and six medical workers at the Children’s Department of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology.