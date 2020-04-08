12:36
Number of coronavirus cases in USA close to 400,000

Number of coronavirus cases in the United States approached 400,000. At least 1,736 people died in the United States over the past day. RIA Novosti reports.

In total, 398,785 people have been infected in the country, 12,893 of them have died. More than 22,000 patients recovered, Johns Hopkins University says.

As of April 2, the number of deaths in the USA reached 1,169 people for a day, then the total number of victims was 5,926 people.

According to the latest WHO data, almost 1.28 million cases of coronavirus have been registered in the world, more than 72,000 people have died.
