Detained policeman tried to sell pass for 14,000 soms

At least 30 facts of forgery of passes have been registered in Bishkek. Commandant of the capital, Almazbek Orozaliev, told at a press conference.

According to him, criminal cases were instituted on all the facts, and examinations were commissioned.

«The pass must contain state number of the vehicle, name of the driver. There are facts of forgery of the passes,» Almaz Orozaliev told.

«Police officer of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district was detained and placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. He was caught red-handed while receiving 14,000 soms,» the commandant said.

Recall, the policeman was detained on April 1. He tried to sell the special pass.
