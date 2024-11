Restrictions on the passage of heavy-duty vehicles were introduced at 3.30 a.m. today, November 20, at Aral transport control post at the entrance to Ala-Bel pass.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan, the restrictions were introduced due to bad weather on certain sections of Bishkek-Osh highway: it is snowing, there is a snowstorm, and ice on the road.

Employees of the road maintenance enterprise No. 23 are clearing snow and sprinkling anti-icing materials.

The height of snow cover on Ala-Bel pass is 15 centimeters.