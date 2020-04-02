14:59
Policeman placed in pretrial detention center for sale of special pass

A policeman, who extorted money for issue of a special pass for moving through quarantine and sanitary posts, was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security in Bishkek. Press center of the SCNS reports.

The fact was registered under the Article 326 «Extortion of a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. An investigation is underway.

In connection with outbreak of coronavirus, a curfew was imposed and roadblocks were set up in the capital. Citizens are allowed to move around the capital with special passes only. They are issued to doctors, as well as to persons supplying food products.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus facts in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,900 people contacted the infected. Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units, two of them are in critical condition on mechanical ventilation.
