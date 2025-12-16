10:41
USD 87.45
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.10
English

Restrictions for trucks lifted at Too-Ashuu pass

As of 9 a.m. on December 16, previously imposed restrictions on truck traffic at Too-Ashuu mountain pass have been lifted. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, road clearing and spreading inert materials are currently underway.

At the same time, restrictions for heavy trucks remain in effect at Ala-Bel pass.

The Ministry of Transport urges drivers to switch to winter tires, carry the necessary equipment, and strictly observe traffic regulations.
link: https://24.kg/english/354741/
views: 106
Print
Related
Temporary traffic restrictions to be imposed in Bishkek and Chui region
Section of Erkindik Boulevard in Bishkek to be closed due to pipeline repairs
Naryn-Oruk-Tam road in Naryn district closed until spring
Section of Togolok Moldo Street in Bishkek temporarily closed
Kynda Pass in Naryn region closed until spring
Traffic to be restricted on some streets in Bishkek and Chui region
Traffic restrictions to be introduced in Bishkek on July 20-21
Kynda pass in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in April
Restrictions for heavy-duty vehicles introduced at Aral post
Kara-Buura and Sary-Kyr passes are closed until spring — Ministry of Transport
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat
Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months
16 December, Tuesday
10:08
University of Central Asia land transferred to Naryn City Hall University of Central Asia land transferred to Naryn Ci...
10:01
Restrictions for trucks lifted at Too-Ashuu pass
09:53
Citizens of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan freed from slavery in Myanmar
09:43
Elections 2025: Zholdoshova and Kadyralieva appeal to Supreme Court
09:29
Culture Ministry comments on cancellation of Meladze’s concert in Bishkek
15 December, Monday
21:10
New-format vehicle registration certificates presented in Kyrgyzstan
20:59
Baktyiar Orozov dismissed as Minister of Science over ethics violation
20:54
Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent