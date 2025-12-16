Restrictions for trucks lifted at Too-Ashuu pass

As of 9 a.m. on December 16, previously imposed restrictions on truck traffic at Too-Ashuu mountain pass have been lifted. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, road clearing and spreading inert materials are currently underway.

At the same time, restrictions for heavy trucks remain in effect at Ala-Bel pass.

The Ministry of Transport urges drivers to switch to winter tires, carry the necessary equipment, and strictly observe traffic regulations.