Commandant’s Office of Bishkek gets 110 smartphones to work with passes

At least 110 new smartphones have been handed over to the Commandant’s Office of Bishkek, which will help to read data from electronic passes of citizens. Press service of the State Communications Committee repots.

The mobile devices will be distributed among the employees of the checkpoints in the capital. «In the future we plan to use the smartphones to provide digital services to the society as part of the implementation of Sanarip Kyrgyzstan concept, including Safe City project,» the committee reported.

An online system for obtaining electronic passes for transport of institutions and organizations involved in ensuring emergency situation regime was launched on April 2 in Bishkek. The pass gives the right to travel around the capital during the curfew. The online system will allow to remotely apply and obtain the document.