12:14
USD 84.87
EUR 91.60
RUB 1.11
English

Commandant’s Office of Bishkek gets 110 smartphones to work with passes

At least 110 new smartphones have been handed over to the Commandant’s Office of Bishkek, which will help to read data from electronic passes of citizens. Press service of the State Communications Committee repots.

The mobile devices will be distributed among the employees of the checkpoints in the capital. «In the future we plan to use the smartphones to provide digital services to the society as part of the implementation of Sanarip Kyrgyzstan concept, including Safe City project,» the committee reported.

An online system for obtaining electronic passes for transport of institutions and organizations involved in ensuring emergency situation regime was launched on April 2 in Bishkek. The pass gives the right to travel around the capital during the curfew. The online system will allow to remotely apply and obtain the document.
link: https://24.kg/english/149381/
views: 114
Print
Related
Online system for obtaining passes for moving around Bishkek launched
Popular
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
7 April, Tuesday
12:06
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan instructs to provide all ATMs with cash National Bank of Kyrgyzstan instructs to provide all A...
11:51
Negotiations with China over opening of borders for cargo traffic continue
11:36
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1.3 million people
11:08
Seven out of 12 newly infected with coronavirus in Osh - health care workers
10:58
At least 10 coronavirus patients in serious condition in Kyrgyzstan