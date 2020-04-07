Commandant’s Office of Bishkek gets 110 smartphones to work with passes

At least 110 new smartphones have been handed over to the Commandant’s Office of Bishkek, which will help to read data from electronic passes of citizens. Press service of the State Communications Committee repots.
An online system for obtaining electronic passes for transport of institutions and organizations involved in ensuring emergency situation regime was launched on April 2 in Bishkek. The pass gives the right to travel around the capital during the curfew. The online system will allow to remotely apply and obtain the document.