Over 50,000 families to get humanitarian aid in Bishkek

More than 50,000 families will get humanitarian aid in Bishkek. Mayor of Bishkek, Aziz Surakmatov, told at a briefing.

According to him, it is planned to hand over 15,000 food packages (flour, rice, oil and etc.) at the expense of the city budget. District Emergency Response Centers are updating the lists of people in real need with the involvement of observers. In addition, the Government allocated Bishkek 6,000 bags of flour, half of which have already been handed over.     

Aziz Surakmatov added that business representatives render huge assistance, they will provide 20,000 food packages. Arab charitable foundations plan to help 15,000 families. Volunteers also help,” he said.

At the same time, the mayor noted that it was necessary to coordinate actions in order to avoid assistance to the same families from different sources, while the others do not get anything at all.
