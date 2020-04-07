U.S. dollar falls by 2 soms in Kyrgyzstan for two days

Over the past two days, U.S. dollar fell by 1.7-2 soms in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, the American currency is bought for 82.3-83 soms, and sold — for 83-83.3 soms.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 84,8713 soms.

The Russian ruble remains stable. It is bought for 1.05-1.06 soms, and sold — for 1.1-1.12 soms. Its official rate is 1,1108 soms (growth by 1.18 percent).

The dollar exchange rate began to grow last week and reached the value of 85 soms. In order to smooth out the sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market, the National Bank of the country conducted an intervention.