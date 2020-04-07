National Bank of Kyrgyzstan instructs to provide all ATMs with cash

All ATMs in the country must be fully provided with cash. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told today at a briefing.

According to him, work with the state-owned RSK Bank and Aiyl Bank was separately carried out. They were provided with special passes for passage of cash-in-transit vehicles.

Earlier, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov drew attention to the fact that residents of the outskirts of the capital could not withdraw money at ATMs. They have to travel to the center. The official instructed to work with commercial banks to solve the problem.