USA to help Kyrgyz epidemiologists with training programs

Dr. Daniel Singer, Regional Director for Central Asia at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said, answering questions from 24.kg news agency, that the organization would provide some direct support to the laboratory system in Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the headquarters of the center will announce additional financing. Part of the funds will be used to improve express diagnostic system upon entry into the country and screening procedures (active identification of persons with risk factors).

«Over the past couple of decades, we have also trained more than 160 epidemiologists in the region, and some of the best — in Kyrgyzstan. Literally the day before, I received information that we were allowed to increase the number of employees so that we could expand these training programs in the region, and in the next 2021, we will create a special training program in Kyrgyzstan called «Frontline epidemiology course,» Daniel Singer told.

As of today, there are 216 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 9 of them are medical workers. Four people have died.
