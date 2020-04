A former police officer of Pervomaisky District Police Department was detained in Russia. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The policeman was previously wanted for organizing illegal migration. In addition, it is known that servicemen of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan helped him in this. They have been convicted.

The policeman was also involved in a fight with his colleague. As a result of the investigation, both were fired from the internal affairs bodies.