Suspect of fraud committed in another country detained in Bishkek

A man, 42, wanted by law enforcement agencies of one of the foreign countries, was detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that A.D. is accused of committing large-scale fraud in another country.

According to the investigation, in December 2019, while holding the position of director of one of the commercial enterprises, he and his accomplices illegally sold trading spaces in a building under construction without having title documents. From December 2019 to March 2022, a total of $168,450 was received from 11 victims. However, the paid areas were not transferred to the victims.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that the competent authorities of the foreign state resumed the investigation in July 2025 and placed A.D. on the international wanted list through Interpol.