10:45
USD 87.44
EUR 102.13
RUB 1.09
English

Suspect of fraud committed in another country detained in Bishkek

A man, 42, wanted by law enforcement agencies of one of the foreign countries, was detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that A.D. is accused of committing large-scale fraud in another country.

According to the investigation, in December 2019, while holding the position of director of one of the commercial enterprises, he and his accomplices illegally sold trading spaces in a building under construction without having title documents. From December 2019 to March 2022, a total of $168,450 was received from 11 victims. However, the paid areas were not transferred to the victims.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that the competent authorities of the foreign state resumed the investigation in July 2025 and placed A.D. on the international wanted list through Interpol.
link: https://24.kg/english/339877/
views: 105
Print
Related
Suspects of illegal arms and ammunition trafficking detained in Bishkek
Five Kok-Zhar residents who blocked road released under travel restrictions
Fraudsters open call centers in Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Belarus, deceiving people
Microfinance organizations of Kyrgyzstan to be obliged to combat fraud
Extortion of $10,000 from foreign investor: Detainee placed in detention center
Organizer of road blocking in Kok-Zhar detained
SCNS foils $10,000 extortion attempt against foreign investor
Munarbek Saipidinov accused of sale of state land brought to Kyrgyzstan
Officials suspected of illegal sale of land detained in Chui region
Kok-Zhar residents block road during demolition: Five people detained
Popular
Bridge collapses in Naryn district: Truck falls into river Bridge collapses in Naryn district: Truck falls into river
Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan
Head of Russian government to visit Kyrgyzstan Head of Russian government to visit Kyrgyzstan
Asman Airlines launches direct Bishkek – Naryn flights Asman Airlines launches direct Bishkek – Naryn flights
16 August, Saturday
10:09
Suspect of fraud committed in another country detained in Bishkek Suspect of fraud committed in another country detained...
10:04
Pilot project on payment infrastructure development launched in Kyrgyzstan
09:57
New water reservoir under construction in Naryn region
09:37
Suspects of illegal arms and ammunition trafficking detained in Bishkek
09:33
Deputy Cabinet Chairman, UN Coordinator make expedition to Kara-Batkak glacier
15 August, Friday
21:26
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers introduces mandatory autopsy of deceased
21:20
Tulpar Motors produces vehicles worth over 2 billion soms
21:15
Kyrgyzstan introduces moratorium on state awards and prizes