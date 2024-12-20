18:14
USD 87.00
EUR 90.41
RUB 0.84
English

Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list

Uzbekistan has put two citizens of Chechnya, 36 years-old Bislan Rasaev and 31-years-old Shamil Temirhanov, on the international wanted list through Interpol. They are suspected of involvement in the assassination attempt on the former head of the information policy department of the Presidential Administration, Komil Allamjonov, Vzglyad.uz reported.

According to data of the Investigative Committee of Uzbekistan, Rasaev and Temirhanov arrived in Uzbekistan via different routes: one illegally crossed the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border, the other entered through the Dostlik checkpoint. Both, according to investigative bodies, acted on the instructions of those who ordered the murder, who offered them $1.5 million for the murder of Allamjonov and the head of the National Agency for Prospective Projects (NAPP), Dmitry Li.

The charges brought against Rasaev and Temirhanov include:

  • Illegal border crossing (Article 223 of the Criminal Code of Uzbekistan) — this charge concerns the actions of Rasaev, who, according to investigators, illegally crossed the border with Kyrgyzstan with the assistance of local accomplices.
  • Smuggling (Article 246 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan) — it is assumed that Rasaev participated in the illegal transportation of goods or items that could be used to prepare a crime.
  • Illegal possession and circulation of weapons (Article 248 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan) — the investigation claims that the suspects had weapons that they planned to use for the assassination attempt.
  • Failure to report a crime and its concealment (Article 241 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan) — both defendants are accused of not only failing to report the planned crime, but also participating in its organization.
link: https://24.kg/english/314932/
views: 117
Print
Related
Duishonkul Chotonov appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Uzbek politician calls on to introduce visa regime with Russia
Uzbekistan will join Eurasian Development Bank — Nikolai Podguzov
31 citizens of Uzbekistan detained at UAE airport
Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt
Entrepreneurs complain about lack of wagons for coal export to Uzbekistan
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan amounted to more than $675 million
Gas exports from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan increases 5.3 times in 2024
Kyrgyzstani wanted by Interpol detained in Priangarye
Popular
Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman
20 December, Friday
16:58
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Ch...
16:30
Gender equality damages family values of Kyrgyz people — delegate of Kurultai
16:20
50 hectares of land in Kara-Kuldzha returned to state
16:07
Winter admission of applicants to begin at universities on December 23
16:02
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir reaches 11.8 billion cubic meters