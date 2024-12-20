Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list

Uzbekistan has put two citizens of Chechnya, 36 years-old Bislan Rasaev and 31-years-old Shamil Temirhanov, on the international wanted list through Interpol. They are suspected of involvement in the assassination attempt on the former head of the information policy department of the Presidential Administration, Komil Allamjonov, Vzglyad.uz reported.

According to data of the Investigative Committee of Uzbekistan, Rasaev and Temirhanov arrived in Uzbekistan via different routes: one illegally crossed the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border, the other entered through the Dostlik checkpoint. Both, according to investigative bodies, acted on the instructions of those who ordered the murder, who offered them $1.5 million for the murder of Allamjonov and the head of the National Agency for Prospective Projects (NAPP), Dmitry Li.

The charges brought against Rasaev and Temirhanov include: