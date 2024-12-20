Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list

Uzbekistan has put two citizens of Chechnya, 36 years-old Bislan Rasaev and 31-years-old Shamil Temirhanov, on the international wanted list through Interpol. They are suspected of involvement in the assassination attempt on the former head of the information policy department of the Presidential Administration, Komil Allamjonov, Vzglyad.uz reported.
According to data of the Investigative Committee of Uzbekistan, Rasaev and Temirhanov arrived in Uzbekistan via different routes: one illegally crossed the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border, the other entered through the Dostlik checkpoint. Both, according to investigative bodies, acted on the instructions of those who ordered the murder, who offered them $1.5 million for the murder of Allamjonov and the head of the National Agency for Prospective Projects (NAPP), Dmitry Li.
The charges brought against Rasaev and Temirhanov include:
- Illegal border crossing (Article 223 of the Criminal Code of Uzbekistan) — this charge concerns the actions of Rasaev, who, according to investigators, illegally crossed the border with Kyrgyzstan with the assistance of local accomplices.
- Smuggling (Article 246 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan) — it is assumed that Rasaev participated in the illegal transportation of goods or items that could be used to prepare a crime.
- Illegal possession and circulation of weapons (Article 248 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan) — the investigation claims that the suspects had weapons that they planned to use for the assassination attempt.
- Failure to report a crime and its concealment (Article 241 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan) — both defendants are accused of not only failing to report the planned crime, but also participating in its organization.