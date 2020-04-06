16:26
USD 84.87
EUR 91.65
RUB 1.10
English

Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan

Sudden weather change is expected in Kyrgyzstan on April 8-9. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

Occasional rain is forecast in most territory of the republic; rain turning into snow is expected in the agriculture zone of Chui, Talas, Issyk-Kul regions, in the foothills of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions, snow — in Naryn region and in the mountain areas. Heavy precipitations are forecast in some areas.

Packed snow, ice are expected on the mountainous sections of roads. West wind will reach 4-9 meters per second with a gain of up to 17-22 m/s in some districts.

A significant drop in air temperature is expected.

On April 9-10, frosts up to −3 ...− 1 degrees are expected at night in the agricultural zone of Chui region and in the foothill regions of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions; in the agricultural zone of Talas region — to −4 ...− 2 degrees Celsius, on April 10-11 — in the agricultural zone of Issyk-Kul region — to −4 degrees.

Such frosts are dangerous for flowers and blooming apricot buds, for blossoming buds and buds of early varieties of stone fruit species.
link: https://24.kg/english/149324/
views: 99
Print
Related
Weather alert: Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Heavy precipitation expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Snowfall expected in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Cold snap forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Drop in air temperature, heavy snow expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
6 April, Monday
16:08
Hotline numbers for needy residents of Chui region announced Hotline numbers for needy residents of Chui region anno...
15:47
UN promises to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus
15:33
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
14:41
Kyrgyzstan has to solve coronavirus problems for economic growth
13:13
Ambulance turns over in Bishkek, team of doctors hospitalized