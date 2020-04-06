Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan

Sudden weather change is expected in Kyrgyzstan on April 8-9. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

Occasional rain is forecast in most territory of the republic; rain turning into snow is expected in the agriculture zone of Chui, Talas, Issyk-Kul regions, in the foothills of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions, snow — in Naryn region and in the mountain areas. Heavy precipitations are forecast in some areas.

Packed snow, ice are expected on the mountainous sections of roads. West wind will reach 4-9 meters per second with a gain of up to 17-22 m/s in some districts.

A significant drop in air temperature is expected.

On April 9-10, frosts up to −3 ...− 1 degrees are expected at night in the agricultural zone of Chui region and in the foothill regions of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions; in the agricultural zone of Talas region — to −4 ...− 2 degrees Celsius, on April 10-11 — in the agricultural zone of Issyk-Kul region — to −4 degrees.

Such frosts are dangerous for flowers and blooming apricot buds, for blossoming buds and buds of early varieties of stone fruit species.