Body of a missing student was found in the lake in Issyk-Kul region. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the 16-year-old student of Boz-Beshik village in Dzheti-Oguz district went missing on March 27 while having a rest with friends at one of the resorts.

His body was found the day before and handed over to law enforcement officers.