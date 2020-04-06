Number of suicides among teenagers on rise in Kyrgyzstan

Pre-trial proceedings are being conducted on all the facts of teenage suicides in Kyrgyzstan, which were previously reported in the media. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The police admit that suicides among minors have become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan.

«Seven child suicides have been registered only from March 18 to March 28, when schools in the region were quarantined due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The dead were from 12 to 16 years old. All facts were registered. The causes of death of the minors are being found out. Two child suicides were registered in Ton district, one — in Dzheti-Oguz, Issyk-Kul and Ak-Suu districts and two — in Issyk-Ata district. Four children grew up in single-parent families, while others were brought up by relatives,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs told.

Mostly the teenagers committed suicide in the daytime, and adults were unaware of whereabouts of their children.

The ministry notes that the common causes of suicide are socio-psychological maladaptation, arising under the influence of acute psycho-traumatic situations, impaired interaction of a person with immediate environment.