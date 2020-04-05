Employees of forestry agencies join disinfection in Kyrgyzstan

Fire complexes and special sprayers designed for forestry operations were temporarily redesigned for disinfection. Press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The corresponding order was given by the head of the agency Mirslav Amankulov to forestry workers.

«At present, the agency employees are disinfecting cities, districts, villages and towns, houses, streets, buildings, as well as vehicles in Toktogul, Kadamdzhai, Batken, Aksy and Naryn districts,» the agency said.

As of today, there are 147 confirmed coronavirus cases, 9 of them are medical workers. One person died.