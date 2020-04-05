13:02
USD 84.87
EUR 91.65
RUB 1.10
English

Employees of forestry agencies join disinfection in Kyrgyzstan

Fire complexes and special sprayers designed for forestry operations were temporarily redesigned for disinfection. Press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The corresponding order was given by the head of the agency Mirslav Amankulov to forestry workers.

«At present, the agency employees are disinfecting cities, districts, villages and towns, houses, streets, buildings, as well as vehicles in Toktogul, Kadamdzhai, Batken, Aksy and Naryn districts,» the agency said.

As of today, there are 147 confirmed coronavirus cases, 9 of them are medical workers. One person died.
link: https://24.kg/english/149214/
views: 104
Print
Related
Infected with coronavirus contacted 5,000 people in Kyrgyzstan
Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1.2 million people
21 coronavirus patients treated at Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital
Kyrgyzstan gets on Google website tracking movement of quarantined people
Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan
At least 15 doctors under observation in Jalal-Abad region
Three more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Doctors infected with coronavirus worked in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad
Six Kyrgyzstanis infected with coronavirus are in intensive care units
Popular
Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
Four more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Four more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
5 April, Sunday
13:00
Infected with coronavirus contacted 5,000 people in Kyrgyzstan Infected with coronavirus contacted 5,000 people in Kyr...
12:16
Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
12:00
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1.2 million people
11:48
21 coronavirus patients treated at Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital
11:32
Employees of forestry agencies join disinfection in Kyrgyzstan
4 April, Saturday
18:44
15 Kyrgyzstanis transported to homeland from India
18:34
Over 670,000 Kyrgyzstanis get pensions in Kyrgyzstan