Two schoolchildren commit suicide in Issyk-Ata district

Two schoolchildren hanged themselves on the same day in Issyk-Ata district of Kyrgyzstan. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

One of them was reportedly 16 years old, the other — 13 years old.

«One of the schoolchildren lived in Telman village, the other — in Rot-Front village. It is known that both of them grew up in non-needy families. According to preliminary data, one of the deceased played in the yard with his brothers and disappeared. A little later they found him dead. The police are finding out the circumstances of the case,» the police said.