16:53
USD 84.90
EUR 92.70
RUB 1.09
English

Two schoolchildren commit suicide in Issyk-Ata district

Two schoolchildren hanged themselves on the same day in Issyk-Ata district of Kyrgyzstan. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

One of them was reportedly 16 years old, the other — 13 years old.

«One of the schoolchildren lived in Telman village, the other — in Rot-Front village. It is known that both of them grew up in non-needy families. According to preliminary data, one of the deceased played in the yard with his brothers and disappeared. A little later they found him dead. The police are finding out the circumstances of the case,» the police said.
link: https://24.kg/english/149058/
views: 168
Print
Related
Five schoolchildren commit suicide in Issyk-Kul region for a week
Patient commits suicide at Chui Regional Hospital
46 teenagers commit suicide in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Student hangs himself in toilet of school No. 16 in Bishkek
Soldier of internal troops of Interior Ministry hangs himself
Ex-policeman hangs himself in detention center of Jalal-Abad city
Girl dies after falling from 8th floor window in Bishkek
Two women commit suicide in Kara-Balta city
Fifth grader hangs himself in Chui district of Kyrgyzstan
Convict hangs himself at correctional facility in Moldovanovka
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask
Infected with coronavirus include 9 children, 2 - under 12 months in Kyrgyzstan Infected with coronavirus include 9 children, 2 - under 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
3 April, Friday
16:11
Cause of death of man in Nookat to be announced after autopsy Cause of death of man in Nookat to be announced after a...
16:04
President signs tax deferral amendments to Codes due to coronavirus
15:35
Deputy Sulaimanov donates 1,000 protective suits to Emergencies Ministry
15:27
Two schoolchildren commit suicide in Issyk-Ata district
15:00
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan