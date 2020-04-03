Passes for food trucks canceled in Kyrgyzstan

Passes for trucks with food were canceled to ensure their unimpeded movement. The decision was made at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center chaired by Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. Press service of the Government said.
A green corridor should be organized for them. That is, there should be no obstacles to the flow of cargo.Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev noted the special importance of ensuring organized work on the delivery of food products to socially vulnerable segments of the population.
«We need to organize work in the coming days. Our citizens still have stocks of products. But we must be proactive and urgently mobilize the efforts of, first and foremost, local authorities. Not a single needy family should be left without attention,» he said.
As of today, there are 125 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1, 900 people had contact with the infected.