10:48
USD 84.90
EUR 92.70
RUB 1.09
English

Passes for food trucks canceled in Kyrgyzstan

Passes for trucks with food were canceled to ensure their unimpeded movement. The decision was made at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center chaired by Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. Press service of the Government said.

Related news
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan inspects roadblocks, issue of special passes
«Each of us must understand that it is necessary to ensure all conditions and unhindered movement of medical workers, since it depends on them in the first place how quickly we will get rid of the virus, not allowing its wide spread. We must pay special attention and concentrate all efforts on organizing coordinated work to provide assistance to needy citizens. It is necessary to ensure unhindered movement of all heavy vehicles that transport medicines and socially important goods,» the head of Government said.

A green corridor should be organized for them. That is, there should be no obstacles to the flow of cargo.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev noted the special importance of ensuring organized work on the delivery of food products to socially vulnerable segments of the population.

«We need to organize work in the coming days. Our citizens still have stocks of products. But we must be proactive and urgently mobilize the efforts of, first and foremost, local authorities. Not a single needy family should be left without attention,» he said.

As of today, there are 125 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1, 900 people had contact with the infected.
link: https://24.kg/english/149004/
views: 84
Print
Related
Food suppliers obtain 2,700 passes in Bishkek
At least 15,000 people need financial assistance in Bishkek
All residents of Issyk-Kul village isolated due to home quarantine violators
Children's playgrounds, outdoor workout sites closed in Bishkek
State of emergency in Bishkek: City Hall opens additional hotlines
Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask
Commandant’s office of Bishkek issues passes in three colors
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to provide assistance to citizens in need
At least 150 curfew violators detained in Kyrgyzstan
At least 117 sanitary-quarantine posts, roadblocks set up in Bishkek
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask
Infected with coronavirus include 9 children, 2 - under 12 months in Kyrgyzstan Infected with coronavirus include 9 children, 2 - under 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
3 April, Friday
10:20
China donates 21,000 express coronavirus tests to Kyrgyzstan China donates 21,000 express coronavirus tests to Kyrgy...
10:13
Passes for food trucks canceled in Kyrgyzstan
09:48
Osh city helps low-income and needy citizens
09:39
Nine new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
09:31
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan inspects roadblocks, issue of special passes
2 April, Thursday
18:41
1.3 million square meters of territory disinfected in Kyrgyzstan
18:16
Kyrgyzstan introduces nationwide distance learning from April 8