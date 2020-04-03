Passes for food trucks canceled in Kyrgyzstan

Passes for trucks with food were canceled to ensure their unimpeded movement. The decision was made at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center chaired by Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. Press service of the Government said.

A green corridor should be organized for them. That is, there should be no obstacles to the flow of cargo. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

«Each of us must understand that it is necessary to ensure all conditions and unhindered movement of medical workers, since it depends on them in the first place how quickly we will get rid of the virus, not allowing its wide spread. We must pay special attention and concentrate all efforts on organizing coordinated work to provide assistance to needy citizens. It is necessary to ensure unhindered movement of all heavy vehicles that transport medicines and socially important goods,» the head of Government said.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev noted the special importance of ensuring organized work on the delivery of food products to socially vulnerable segments of the population.

«We need to organize work in the coming days. Our citizens still have stocks of products. But we must be proactive and urgently mobilize the efforts of, first and foremost, local authorities. Not a single needy family should be left without attention,» he said.

As of today, there are 125 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1, 900 people had contact with the infected.