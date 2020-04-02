Policeman detained for breaking curfew in Bishkek

Police officer of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district was detained for violating curfew in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It happened on March 28 at about 3.00 during a raid and preventive measures on Saliev Street.

«The send out information that the policeman allegedly transported sex workers by a service car is unreliable and fake. The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges citizens not to spread false messages. Tough measures will be taken against distributors of false information,» the press service said.