U.S. dollar approaches 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar continues to grow in Kyrgyzstan. During the last 24 hours, the currency rose by 1.5 soms.

Today, commercial banks buy the American currency for 82.9-83.8 soms, and sell already for 84.5 soms. For two weeks, the exchange rate grew by 6.5 soms and almost reached 85 soms. The nominal rate is 82.2 soms.

The Russian ruble also continues to grow. Today, it is bought for 1.02-1.04 soms, and sold — for 1.09-1.11 soms. But its official exchange rate for the last day, on the contrary, fell by 0.46 percent — to 1,0389 soms.
