Online system for obtaining passes for moving around Bishkek launched

An online system for obtaining electronic passes for transport of institutions and organizations involved in ensuring the state of emergency has been launched. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, the pass gives the right to travel around the city during curfew. An online system will allow to remotely apply and receive the document.

To apply, citizens must fill out an electronic form indicating the purpose of receipt and attach the necessary documents. Supporting documents must be attached to the application. If a certain activity requires regular movement by transport of a passenger in addition to the driver, his or her data must be entered on the website.

«Applications are considered within 24 hours. In order not to lose the page with an application and electronic pass, it is necessary to copy the link or download the QR code. After approval, the applicant must print the pass with the QR code and stick it on the windshield of the transport for which the pass was issued. Authorized employees carry out authentication verification by means of a QR code through any smartphone,» the statement says.

The online system works at the link. For any questions, please, contact the call center of the commandant’s office at 1312.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.