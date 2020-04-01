13:06
USD 82.20
EUR 90.25
RUB 1.04
English

Five schoolchildren commit suicide in Issyk-Kul region for a week

Five school students hanged themselves in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan from March 16 to March 22. Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region, Elmira Usenova, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the cause of the suicides is mainly a quarrel with parents.

It is specified that the cases occurred in Ak-Suu, Dzheti-Oguz, Issyk-Kul districts and in Balykchy town.

«Law enforcement agencies are investigating causes of the suicides. The age of the schoolchildren is 11-14 years,» Elmira Usenova told.

Recall, quarantine has been declared at schools of Kyrgyzstan from March 16 to April 8 due to the spread of coronavirus.
link: https://24.kg/english/148755/
views: 218
Print
Related
Patient commits suicide at Chui Regional Hospital
46 teenagers commit suicide in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Student hangs himself in toilet of school No. 16 in Bishkek
Soldier of internal troops of Interior Ministry hangs himself
Ex-policeman hangs himself in detention center of Jalal-Abad city
Girl dies after falling from 8th floor window in Bishkek
Two women commit suicide in Kara-Balta city
Fifth grader hangs himself in Chui district of Kyrgyzstan
Convict hangs himself at correctional facility in Moldovanovka
Military conscript hangs himself in military unit in Mailuu-Suu
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
1 April, Wednesday
12:50
U.S. dollar grows by 1 som for a day in Kyrgyzstan U.S. dollar grows by 1 som for a day in Kyrgyzstan
12:40
Four more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
12:30
At least 10 people violate curfew during night in Osh region
11:47
Five schoolchildren commit suicide in Issyk-Kul region for a week
11:34
303 foot patrol units organized in Bishkek