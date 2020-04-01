Five schoolchildren commit suicide in Issyk-Kul region for a week

Five school students hanged themselves in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan from March 16 to March 22. Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region, Elmira Usenova, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the cause of the suicides is mainly a quarrel with parents.

It is specified that the cases occurred in Ak-Suu, Dzheti-Oguz, Issyk-Kul districts and in Balykchy town.

«Law enforcement agencies are investigating causes of the suicides. The age of the schoolchildren is 11-14 years,» Elmira Usenova told.

Recall, quarantine has been declared at schools of Kyrgyzstan from March 16 to April 8 due to the spread of coronavirus.