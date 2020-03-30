19:58
Weather alert: Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan

Frosts are expected in Kyrgyzstan on April 3-4. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Occasional rain is forecast in most part of the Kyrgyz Republic on April 1-2, rain turning into snow — at night in the foothill districts, and snow — in mountain areas. Heavy precipitations are expected in some areas of Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken, Issyk-Kul regions.

West wind will reach 4-9 meters per second with a gain of up to 15-20 m/s in some areas.

Frosts to −2 degrees Celsius are forecast in some piedmont districts of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions and in some districts of agricultural zone of Talas region on April 3. Air temperature will drop to −3 degrees on April 4 in some districts of the agricultural zone of Issyk-Kul region.

Such frosts are dangerous for buds and apricot flowers, for blossoming buds and buds of early varieties of stone fruit species.
